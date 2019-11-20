Resources
More Obituaries for Bill McGee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill McGee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill McGee Obituary
Bill McGee

The Last Roundup - Remembering Bill McGee

On October 30, 2019, William "Bill" L. McGee rode peacefully to the last roundup from his home in Napa, California.

From 1947-1949, Bill was the head dude wrangler on the Flying M.E. in Washoe Valley, the luxury dude ranch that catered to wealthy Easterners seeking a six-week divorce. Bill went on trail rides with a du Pont and an Astor. He went hunting and drinking with Clark Gable and Ava Gardner. Bill said those years were some of the best of his life. In 2004, Bill and his co-author/wife, Sandra, recaptured those years in "The Divorce Seekers: A Photo Memoir of a Nevada Dude Wrangler".

The full-length "The Last Roundup - Remembering Bill McGee" is posted at https://williammcgeebooks.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -