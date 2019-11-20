|
|
Bill McGee
The Last Roundup - Remembering Bill McGee
On October 30, 2019, William "Bill" L. McGee rode peacefully to the last roundup from his home in Napa, California.
From 1947-1949, Bill was the head dude wrangler on the Flying M.E. in Washoe Valley, the luxury dude ranch that catered to wealthy Easterners seeking a six-week divorce. Bill went on trail rides with a du Pont and an Astor. He went hunting and drinking with Clark Gable and Ava Gardner. Bill said those years were some of the best of his life. In 2004, Bill and his co-author/wife, Sandra, recaptured those years in "The Divorce Seekers: A Photo Memoir of a Nevada Dude Wrangler".
The full-length "The Last Roundup - Remembering Bill McGee" is posted at https://williammcgeebooks.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019