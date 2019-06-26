Billie Jean Leach



Reno - Billie Jean Leach, our loving mother and grandmother, passed away June 24, 2019. Born 12-18-1928 in Cordell, OK, she lived on her grandparents' farm as a young girl during the Depression years and liked when school was dismissed so she could help pick cotton. During her 90 plus years on this earth, she also lived in Texas, Florida, and California but, for the last 60 years, home meant Nevada.



Billie Jean was the first and only 21 dealer at Western Village when it was only a truck stop before it expanded to what it is today. She worked her way up to being a pit boss during her 20 plus years there. She also dealt at the Mapes and Carl's Silver Club.



She was preceded in death by her son, Levis Robertson, and a brother, Jim Daniel, both of Reno, and a sister, Lynda Stockings, of Duncan, OK. She is survived by two daughters, Wenda Robertson Schoppert and her husband, Tom, of Brookings, Oregon, and Bobetta Robertson Laca and husband, Peter, and her only grandchild, James Dean Robertson, all from Reno, and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was immensely proud and protective of her family and leaves a lifetime of examples of strength, resilience, and courage. She was fiercely independent and as stubborn and hard headed as they come which is why one of her doctors said she lived so long despite her litany of physical ailments. She was also quick to smile and laughed often. Billie Jean loved to cook for anyone and everyone. She was the "queen" of "shop till you drop" especially for sales, the Dollar Tree, and Grocery Outlet. She enjoyed salmon fishing on the Rogue River in Oregon as well as her numerous international trips to destinations as far and exotic as Kenya and Tanzania.



Contributions in her name can be made to the Committee to Aid Abused Women, 1735 Vassar St., Reno, NV 89502.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 5:00pm at Walton's Ross, Burke & Knobel 2155 Kietzke Lane Reno, NV 89502.