Bob Dean (Frazzled) Schwarz
Reno - (Frazzled) Bob Dean Schwarz passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday August 12, 2019 at his home in Reno, Nevada at the age of 67. Born in Escondido, CA, to Judith (Waldon)Finstad and Dean Schwarz. He graduated from Escondido Union High School in 1969, and then served in the Air Force from 1970 till 1972.
Frazzled was a talented author and musician. He wrote songs, poems, and three books, two of which are published. As a musician, Frazzled was the name of his band that he started in the 90's. There have been over 30 members over the years, all of which became part of the Frazzled family.
Frazzled Bob is survived by his wife, Nikki (Beitnes) Schwarz, his niece Kari Rayson, and nephew Cameron Webb. He was preceded in death by his mother Judith Finstad, step father Larry Finstad, and father Dean Schwarz, and just recently, his sister, Elizabeth Diane Brown.
There will be a celebration of Frazzled Bob's life will begin on Sunday, August 25th at 4:30pm at the Elks Lodge, 597 Kumle Ln. in Reno.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019