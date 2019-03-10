|
|
Bob G. Davis-Coelho
- - Bob G. Davis-Coelho died of complications from multiple sclerosis on February 25, 2019. He was 52 years old. Bob spent his life enjoying the outdoors in the West and Pacific Northwest, living in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero, CA; Redmond, WA; Spokane, WA; and Missoula, MT, before settling in Reno in 1997. Bob graduated from the University of Montana and worked with children with developmental and behavioral disabilities before becoming a stay-at-home dad to his twin daughters.
Bob was happiest when he was helping others. He lived the value of "random acts of kindness" on a daily basis, stocking his car with emergency supplies to give to stranded travelers, offering assistance to anyone in distress, and intervening in situations where most people would look the other way. In 2010, he was awarded the Unsung Hero and Hero of the Year awards by the N.NV Red Cross in recognition of his contributions to the community.
Bob is survived by his best friend, Kristen Davis-Coelho; daughters, Hope and Rebecca; father and stepmother, Greg and Jenny Coelho; sister and brother-in-law, Annie and Pat Gilmartin; brother, Richard Coelho; "little brother," Matt Sitton; and many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Edith Furste Coelho. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Ranch House at Rancho San Rafael Park on March 17 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to savings accounts in his daughters' names at Chase Bank, or simply extend a helping hand the next time you meet a stranger in need.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019