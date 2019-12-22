|
Bob Howell
Bob Howell died peacefully in his sleep on December 13, 2019. Bob's life was a very interesting journey. He served in the Viet Nam War as a Staff Sergeant, First Cav, 2nd Battalion, 7th Air Calvary, earning the Bronze Star Medal for Valor, Combat Infantryman Badge, Parachute Badge, Viet Nam Service Medal, Viet Nam Campaign Medal, the Purple Heart, and a Good Conduct Medal (dated April 1st.). He was gravely wounded March 6, 1966. After recuperation Bob moved to Reno, where he later retired as Chief Investigator for the Washoe County Public Defender's Office.
Bob was an avid fisherman; he also enjoyed playing racquet ball, Reno City League football and fast pitch baseball. Bob was active in skeet, trap shooting and sporting clays competitions. Between 1974-1979 in various arm wrestling events, he won a NAWA National Title, a NAWA World Title, two WWC World Wrist Wrestling titles, two WPAA U.S. Pro Titles, and was featured on CBS Sports Spectaculars and Wide World of Sports. In 1987 he was the Arm Wrestling Consultant for the movie "Over The Top." Later in life he became an enthusiastic golfer.
Those who knew Bob well know he also got away with far more trouble than he deserved!
Bob is survived by his wife Donna, children Heidi, Mathew and Rod; grandchildren Sydney and Ryan, sister Tracy Martinez; niece Lisa Dorf; numerous cousins and other relatives, and many friends.
A memorial celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 29, 2019