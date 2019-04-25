|
Bob Lazovich
Reno - 7/13/1932 - 4/19/2019
"Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and proclaiming, Wow, what a ride!!!"
This was the motto Bob lived by and on April 19th, his ride ended. Bob was born in Lone Pine, Ca to "Bodie" Mike Lazovich and Thelma Miller who both lived in the mining town Bodie. Later came his brother John and his baby sister Rose (Munson). In 1944 the family moved from Lee Vining, CA to Reno and Bob, who had never played football before, made the Reno High School Varsity football team. Under the coaching of Dick Trachok, Bob and his teammates won the 1949 Nevada State Football Championship and Bob was named to the All-State team.
Bob received football scholarship offers from many schools throughout the country and attended Taft Junior College, TCU and Indiana where his football career ended due to a severe hernia. Bob and his many friends then joined the Armed Services as the Korean War was in full swing. Bob was shipped to Tokyo Japan where one of his duties was a Supply Clerk Specialist.
After the war Bob returned to Reno and worked as a tire installer, dock worker and then began his lifelong career as a roofer and at nights owned and operated the Red Fox Inn with his brother John. On one particular house, as Bob was finishing up the roof, the homeowner's feisty young daughter climbed the ladder to inspect the quality of the roof installation and that young woman, Louisa, would become his wife for 55 years. Bob and Louisa had three children Cheri (Balogh), Mike Lazovich and Julie (Trotta) and four wonderful grandchildren. Bob's upmost priority was his family and he was very influential in the lives of his grandchildren, children and their friends growing up. Bob also quietly helped individuals in times of need.
Together Bob and Louisa built their own home and Bob worked many long days and nights to build his roofing business, L&L Roofing. During the 1970's and early 80's, Bob's company was one the largest roofing companies west of Texas. Although Bob worked tirelessly, he still made time to enjoy life, he and Louisa traveled to Europe, Hawaii and Mexico, but Bob dearly loved to travel to Montana where he hunted his beloved Elk and fished with his friends and family. Bob's other great love was Lake Tahoe, he and Louisa built a home in Incline Village and the family had many wonderful years boating, skiing and enjoying the beauty and peacefulness of the lake.
Bob was a generous and thoughtful man and was blessed with many close friends, but his dearest buddy Duane Johnson was with him through thick and thin. Bob also really loved his horses and dogs and was a member of the AGC, Elks Club, YMCA and American Legion.
There will be a private service for Bob at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 25, 2019