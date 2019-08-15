Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Ross, Burke & Knobel Sparks
1538 'C' Street
Sparks, NV 89431
775-359-0440
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery
Reno, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbie Streeter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbie Jean Streeter


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobbie Jean Streeter Obituary
Bobbie Jean Streeter

Sparks - Bobbie Jean Streeter passed away on August 10, 2019 in the Cascades of the Sierra Lodge in Spanish Springs, Nevada at the age of 74. Jean was born in Pekin, Illinois on May 6, 1945 to Robert H. and Geraldine (Dodge) Rach. The family moved to Washington, Indiana where Jean graduated with honors from Washington High School in 1963. Jean married her high school sweetheart, Dan, a radio broadcaster, whose career took them to Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Michigan and Arizona.

They retired to Sparks, Nevada. Jean attended Montclair State University in New Jersey and earned a degree in Latin and linguistics from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. She worked for the Phoenix Group in Farmington Hills, Michigan recovering auto titles under various state lemon laws for Ford Motor Company. She enjoyed swimming, cooking, and playing badminton. Jean loved animals and at one time had two dogs and five cats. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, two sons. Jeff of Sparks, Nevada and Gene of Mesa, Arizona along with grandchildren Julia and Daniel also of Mesa and brother Robert Rach Jr. of Independence, Missouri.

A graveside service is scheduled for 10:00 am, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Reno. Walton's Funerals and Cremations - Sparks was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Ross, Burke & Knobel Sparks
Download Now