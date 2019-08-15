|
Bobbie Jean Streeter
Sparks - Bobbie Jean Streeter passed away on August 10, 2019 in the Cascades of the Sierra Lodge in Spanish Springs, Nevada at the age of 74. Jean was born in Pekin, Illinois on May 6, 1945 to Robert H. and Geraldine (Dodge) Rach. The family moved to Washington, Indiana where Jean graduated with honors from Washington High School in 1963. Jean married her high school sweetheart, Dan, a radio broadcaster, whose career took them to Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Michigan and Arizona.
They retired to Sparks, Nevada. Jean attended Montclair State University in New Jersey and earned a degree in Latin and linguistics from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. She worked for the Phoenix Group in Farmington Hills, Michigan recovering auto titles under various state lemon laws for Ford Motor Company. She enjoyed swimming, cooking, and playing badminton. Jean loved animals and at one time had two dogs and five cats. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, two sons. Jeff of Sparks, Nevada and Gene of Mesa, Arizona along with grandchildren Julia and Daniel also of Mesa and brother Robert Rach Jr. of Independence, Missouri.
A graveside service is scheduled for 10:00 am, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Reno. Walton's Funerals and Cremations - Sparks was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019