Bonita Lee Buffa
Sparks - February 19, 1945 - November 6, 2019
Bonita Lee Buffa, 74, died Wednesday, November 6 in Reno.She was born and raised in Chicago, IL and resided in the Northwest suburbs of Chicago until 1987 when she moved to Reno. While working as an office administrator at Stantec Engineering, Bonnie met James Buffa and the two were married on July 30, 1989. An avid lover of the great outdoors, Bonnie and Jim shared countless adventures camping, hiking, and fishing in the Sierras, as well as memorable trips to Fort Bragg and the Northern California coast. With the voice of an angel, Bonnie sang for decades in church choirs; she also served as an active member in the Ruth Guild at St. Lukes Lutheran Church. Bonnie was a devoted, caring, and supportive mother and wife. Bonnie is survived by her husband, James; children: William (Barbara) of Moreland Hills, OH and Julie (Lyle) Holling of Elko, NV; stepchildren Michael Buffa of Reno, NV, David Buffa of Lakewood, WA, and Jennifer (Christopher) Mattison of Gansevoort, NY; brother, Donald (Carol) Koetke of Valparaiso, IN; sister, Nancy (Nathan) Roach of Washoe Valley, NV, brother-in-law Joel Nickel of Salem, OR; and grandchildren, Ariah, Evan, Nathaniel, and Nicholas.Bonnie's parents George and Olga Koetke, stepfather Kenneth Nelson,and sister Susan Nickel preceded her in death.
"Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends."
A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. Lukes Lutheran Church onMonday, December 9, 2019 at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Lukes Lutheran Church in Reno, NV.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019