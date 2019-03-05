|
|
Bonnie B. Gossett
Reno - Bonnie B. Gossett was called home to heaven on February 25, 2019. Bonnie was born on May 26, 1952 to June and Harley (Deke) Bottemiller in Ft. Eustis, Virginia. In 1973 she moved to Reno with her mother and sisters and earned her Master's Degree in Speech Pathology at the University of Nevada, Reno. She started her career as a Speech Pathologist for the Washoe County School District in 1990 and often spent her summers working with hearing impaired preschoolers and stroke victims. In 1994 Bonnie jumped at the chance to teach elementary school on a military base in Italy where she and her son Deken spent the next two years. Bonnie truly loved children and they loved her. Bonnie's passion for helping children was acknowledged in 2013 when she received an award from the Teacher's Union for her outstanding work with students at Bernice Mathews School. She retired from teaching in 2017.
Bonnie was a true leader in her family and was always an integral part of what made her family special. She dearly loved her only child Deken, as well as the rest of her family and friends. Her commitment to the Lord inspired her friends and family to seek out their own relationships with God. Bonnie was always front and center at family gatherings, making sure everyone was having fun and never missed a chance to tease them in her loving way. She loved traveling, watching movies and playing cards. She would say her finest moments were when she could beat her father in a card game. Her intelligence, tenacity and fun loving spirit will be forever missed.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her dear mother, June. She is survived by her son Deken and daughter-in-law Alison, her two loving sisters Cherie and Rela, their father Deke, her nephews, Christopher, Nathan and Boston, and her niece Angela.
There will be a celebration of Bonnie's life at the Washoe Masonic Lodge #35 located at 600 West Peckham Lane on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. A potluck dinner will follow the service.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 5, 2019