Bonnie June Reimers
- - Bonnie June Reimers was born on June 11, 1942 and died on February 15, 2019. She was the oldest child of Violet (Baye) Callahan and Clarence Jasmine. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Violet and Harry Callahan; parents, Baye and Clarence Jasmine; and brother, Dannie Jasmine. Her sisters Pennie Martin and Judie Adamson currently live in Reno.
Bonnie married Kenneth (Kenny) Reimers in 1959. They were married for 60 years. They had one daughter, Tami Reimers, who married Eric Mothershead. Bonnie was devoted to her two grandsons Todd and Sean Mothershead. Bonnie enjoyed many family vacations with Kenny, Tami, Eric, Todd and Sean including Disneyland, Yellowstone, Tetons and many other National Parks.
After her first year of life in Connecticut, Bonnie lived primarily on Callahan Ranch. Bonnie attended elementary school at the historic one room Galena School on the Callahan Ranch. She attended Reno High School.
Bonnie retired from IGT (International Game Technology) in 2000 after 25 years. Bonnie was an active member of the Galena Volunteer Fire Department. She was well known for her baked beans that were served at every Dime A Dip Dinner to raise money for the Galena Volunteer Fire Department. When wild fires struck, Bonnie led the efforts to make meals for the fire fighters.
Bonnie was a 4-H member raising prize winning polled shorthorn cattle bred by Harry and Bob Callahan. In 1955 Bonnie won best in show for the State of Nevada 4-H program. She helped with the Horse 4-H Club on the Callahan Ranch when Tami was a 4-H member. Bonnie enjoyed riding horses all her life. She rode on the Callahan Ranch and surrounding areas.
Bonnie enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout her life. For many years Bonnie fished for salmon on the Klamath River with her father Clarence Jasmine and brother Dannie Jasmine and husband Kenny Reimers. Davis Lake in California and Ruby Marshes in Nevada were some of her favorite fishing spots. Deer hunting on Fox Mountain was a tradition for Bonnie and her family and friends. Starting in the late 1960's deer hunting on Fox yielded many trophy bucks. In 1998 Bonnie harvested a trophy elk from the Schell Creek Range near Ely.
The family invites you to join in the celebration of Bonnie Reimers's life on Saturday, April 20th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Grove at South Creek.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 16, 2019