Brad King
Reno - Brad King, 72 years old passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019 at Renown Hospital. He was born to the late Dorothy King and William King in Reno, NV. He graduated from Wooster High School in 1964. He worked for the State of Nevada Highway Department, retiring in 2004. He loved to watch his 49ers and Giants play. He is survived by his wife Carlotta, children, Cherish and Brandon and sister Mardy. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Lung/.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019