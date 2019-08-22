Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
Brad Vance

Brad Vance Obituary
Brad Vance

Reno - Brad Vance passed away on Sat., Aug. 17, 2019 after a brief illness from Pancreatic Cancer. He is survived by his mother, Anna Outland of Reno, Aunt Mary Bear of Lexington Park Md., uncle Joseph Greer of Ridge Md., numerous cousins & many friends, as well as his writing & creative groups. At his request no formal services will be held.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Humane Society.

If you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 22, 2019
