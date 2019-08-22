|
Brad Vance
Reno - Brad Vance passed away on Sat., Aug. 17, 2019 after a brief illness from Pancreatic Cancer. He is survived by his mother, Anna Outland of Reno, Aunt Mary Bear of Lexington Park Md., uncle Joseph Greer of Ridge Md., numerous cousins & many friends, as well as his writing & creative groups. At his request no formal services will be held.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Humane Society.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 22, 2019