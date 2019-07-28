|
|
Brenda Marie (Barcaglia) Stracner
- - On July 22, 2019 our beloved Mom, Nana, Grandma, Sister and Partner suddenly and unexpectedly joined the angels above and is re-"United" once again with her husband of 33 years.
She leaves behind 3 children, 3 grandchildren, a grand dog, 2 sisters, her life partner of 15 years and countless dear friends. She was "No Ka Oi", the very best and will be missed dearly.
She was born July 12, 1943 to Virginia L. Stevens and Rodrick Broad and later in life adopted by Joseph P. Barcaglia. Whose union blessed her with two little sisters Theresa and Kathy.
After graduating from Weed High school Brenda moved to Berkeley, CA to pursue an education in the medical field. This is when and where she met Ralph Stracner.
They were married November 24, 1967 and two daughters soon followed their union, Kristen and Denise. They were a complete blended family of 6 with Ralph's two sons Daniel and Glenn, whom Brenda loved as her own.
The light of Brenda's life was her grandchildren Andrew, Marisa and Chelsea.
Brenda also loved to travel the world. Exploring all the sites, cuisine and art other lands had to offer. After Ralph's passing in 2001, she met and joined lives with Gary A. Uriarte whom she has spent the last 15 years of her life with, enjoying all the things that make life grand. Travel, family, cooking and more.
Brenda was caring, thoughtful, and giving. She was also smart, feisty and devoted. She was a devoted Christian, Wife, Mother, Nana, Grandma, Sister and her departure will leave a deep void but will be filled with the peace that she is back home where she's always dreamed of.
Please join us for a Celebration of her Life on Saturday, August 3rd and 12:00 noon at St Paul's Episcopal Church 1135-12th Street, Sparks Nevada
The family would like to recommend in lieu of flowers a donation to a be made in Brenda's honor, this would have been her wish.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 28, 2019