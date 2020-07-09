Brennan Robert Kern
"We can love completely what we cannot completely understand." Norman Maclean
Brennan, born November 5, 1994, passed away May 27, 2020 of an unknown cause. He would not want us to remember him with sadness or tears but instead by the joyous moments we shared with him. We cherish our memories of Brennan's quick wit, ever-present smile, and goofy laugh. Brennan consistently demonstrated a compassion for others and those who were lucky enough to know him could always count on smiling with him.
Brennan never met a snow-covered mountain he could not conquer, a beachside rock that he would not jump from or a dog that did not immediately steal his heart. A gentle soul, children and animals loved him. He rescued sweet Leila, a German Shepherd mix, several years ago. He could be seen in his neighborhood with her on her leash pulling as he skateboarded to keep up - all the while smiling and waving. At the time of his passing, he was working at LKG law firm.
Brennan joins his Grandma and Papa, Audrey and William Brooks, and his Grampie, Emil Kern. He is survived by his Grammie Dolores Kern, father and mother, Brad and Gayle Kern, brother Brooks Kern and Brooks' fiancée Taylor Lilley, and Brennan's girlfriend, Justice Best. He is also survived by loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be scheduled when family and friends can travel and gather safely. Brennan, an avid boarder, would be happy if in lieu of flowers you chose to donate in his name to The Chill Foundation, https://www.chill.org/support-chill