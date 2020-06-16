Bret Michael Patterson
Bret Michael Patterson

Reno - Bret Michael Patterson, 38, passed away peacefully at Renown Medical Center on June 9, 2020 after a long illness. Bret was born and grew up in Reno. He attended Peavine Elementary, Clayton Middle School, and graduated from McQueen High School in 2000. After graduation, Bret put on his backpack and began a life full of adventure and joy. He traveled all over Europe, Ireland, Canada, and the US. He finally ended up in Hawaii where he lived for 15 years, first in Maui and then in Kauai. He truly became an "Island Boy" and rarely returned to the mainland. Bret made life-long friends there. His smile and his kindness made him a friend to all. He loved people - especially children, the Raiders, the San Francisco Giants, Notre Dame, dogs, and music - especially live concerts and festivals.

Bret is survived by his mother Joyce, his brother Bryan, his half brother Trent, his extended loving family of uncles, aunts, cousins, and his wonderful Hawaiian friends. Bret was preceded in death by his father Robert.

Thank you to the Renown 3rd floor Tahoe Tower staff for the special care they gave Bret during his time there.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you do a random act of kindness in Bret's name and remember to tip your server. He would love that. There will be a celebration of Bret's life at a later date.

GONE BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN, if you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
