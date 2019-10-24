|
Brian Michael O'Toole
Brian Michael O'Toole was a force of nature who lead a full life. Born, July 10, 1940, in Dorchester, Mass, Brian was always full of mischief and adventure. Born the middle of ten children, he was constantly in trouble, was an instigator, and often caught. He graduated from Dorchester High School in 1957. He often spoke of an English teacher who saved his life by encouraging him to go West. So, he joined the Coast Guard and came to San Francisco. In 1962, he moved to Reno, Nevada and got a job at John Ascuaga's Nugget as a Captain in the infamous showroom. He met and married Mary Flores and they had a beautiful family. He worked at the Nugget for almost 23 years as a Captain and in management. After leaving the Nugget, he worked in the show room at Ceasar's Palace, Lake Tahoe, for several years. He ended his working career at the El Dorado where he was the manager of the Grill. Brian took pride in his ability to teach about the industry and to bring out the best in people. He was constantly teaching and learning.
Brian passed away peacefully in his home on October 20, 2019. He is survived by his partner of 37 years, Robert Karsok, his daughter, Gina Flores-O'Toole, son Todd O'Toole, and brother Larry O'Toole, granddaughters; Jennifer, Stephanie, Savahanna, Madison, and grandsons Matthew and Ty. He had numerous nieces and nephews all of whom were loved. We would like to thank Keri for staying in such close contact with Brian. Brian never stopped being important in the lives of Mary's family the Flores, Diaz, Laylon, and Marin's. He made sure to have lunch with his best friends every Thursday afternoon for over 10 years.
Brian is preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Mary; his son, Troy O'Toole; ex-wife, Mary McCarty; siblings, Dermott, Kevin, Stephen, Peter, Larry, Maureen, Paul and Terry.
A celebration of life will be held at La Cucina Italian Eatery on November 2, 2019 from one to four o'clock.
Brian will be sorely missed by all who knew, loved, and respected him. We would ask that we all follow his lead and "go out and make a difference" in this world.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019