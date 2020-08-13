Dr. Bruce M. Douglas
Reno - Former UNR Professor, Dr. Bruce Douglas, died on August 4, 2020, after a valiant struggle with respiratory issues.
Bruce was born October 13, 1936, in Eureka, California. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento in 1954 and continued his education at the University of Santa Clara, earning his BA degree in Civil Engineering in 1959. He then worked for a private company, but decided to further his education at the University of Arizona where he earned his Masters and Doctoral degrees in Engineering Mechanics in 1965. He began his tenure as a Professor at the University of Nevada, Reno, in 1964.
During his teaching career, Bruce became involved in earthquake engineering research. He established the Earthquake Engineering program at UNR and served as Chair of the Department of Civil Engineering and Director of the Center for Civil Engineering Earthquake Research. His early innovative work on the field testing of bridges quickly gained international recognition and propelled UNR's program on the world stage. In 1983, an advisory committee composed of members of the National Academy of Engineering retained by the Board of Regents of the University of Nevada to assess engineering education in Nevada noted that, "Civil engineering is clearly the highest quality program in engineering at Reno and could become truly outstanding if adequately supported." From its modest beginnings, the UNR Earthquake Engineering Laboratory has become the largest of its kind in the United States.
In 1984, Bruce became the first engineering professor to be recognized as a Foundation Professor by the University, and in 1985, he was awarded Outstanding Researcher of the Year. He enjoyed the respect of colleagues and students alike because he nurtured a community of academic excellence and collaboration.
Upon retiring from UNR in 1999, he co-founded The Single Malt Scotch Tasters of Reno (SMSToR) with his son-in-law, Paul Lenz. SMSToR has tasted and rated more than 200 different single malt Scotches since its inception. To research single malt Scotch, Bruce and his wife, Mary, visited Scotland and toured the Talisker and Glenfiddich Distilleries.
In his retirement, Bruce pursued his lifelong dream of learning how to sail, enjoying many sailing adventures with his family and friends on San Francisco Bay. He enjoyed carpentry, hiking, camping, reading, and traveling. In his early years he loved playing the bagpipes with his son Michael in the Sierra Highlander Pipe band; the band played in parades in the Reno/Carson area and also competed yearly in the Santa Rosa games.
Bruce had a contemplative side which was nurtured by his relationships with the Trappists community at Vina and most especially by the Carmelites of Reno whom he deeply loved and appreciated.
Bruce was especially proud of his marriage to Mary, his children and grandchildren. He lived his life with gratitude and wonder and cherished each moment with his friends and family.
He is survived by Mary Douglas, his loving wife of 59 years, his daughter, Alice Douglas Lenz (Paul Lenz), grandchildren, Madeline and Quentin, his son Michael Douglas, grandchildren, Ceilidh, Colin, and Cora, and son Brian Douglas. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Aileen Douglas.
Donations may be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 1950 La Fond Drive, Reno, NV, in appreciation for their prayers and many acts of kindness for us and for so many others.
The family invites you to leave a message of condolence on Bruce's Memory Wall at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com