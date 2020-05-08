|
Bryde Arthur "Chick" Bates
Reno - December 9, 1962 - March 30, 2020
Bryde A. Bates was born in Brainerd, MN and moved to Reno, NV when he was a toddler. He grew up in Washoe Valley and graduated from Wooster High School in 1980. In 1987, he married his best friend, Diane. They had one son, Eric, in 1991.
Bryde's father was a licensed electrician and Bryde focused his career aspirations in that direction. He began his work life as a lineman with TelCab Cable. In 1986, he secured a job at NV Energy as a laborer. He then trained himself on AutoCAD and went on to become a highly-valued electric and gas planner. His coworkers said, "Bryde not only trained all of the NV Energy planners, Bryde WAS the NV Energy planning department." Bryde dedicated 34 years of service to NV Energy.
Bryde always took a great sense of pride in a job well done (and done right!) That was most noticeable in his personal projects; including wood working, auto repair, house building/remodeling, and his yard. Those who knew Bryde, will attest to his robust sense of humor and impressive quick-wit. He will be remembered as a master of one-liners. Bryde loved chukar hunting, fly fishing, mountain biking, hiking and being in the mountains.
Bryde is preceded in death by his parents, Bryde E. Bates and Shirley A. Prange. He is survived by: Gary Cox and Sharon Callahan, who played an influential role in his upbringing. His wife Diane, his son Eric, his siblings Cindy (Tom) Moreno, Cathy (Bill) Macaulay, Carol (Mitch) Peroddy, Brett (Gina) Bates, RaAnne Petrin, Phil (Vickie) Cox and Lynda Cumpton. Many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and his trusty hunting companions, Deuce and Dusty. He was loved by so many - he will be missed by all.
Services to honor Bryde's life will be scheduled at a later date. To honor Bryde, please donate to Renown Health Behavioral Health Institute in Bryde's name at the following link: https://www.renown.org/about-us/renown-health-foundation/make-a-secure-online-donation/
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2020