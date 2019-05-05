Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
The Village Church in Incline Village
736 McCourry Blvd
Incline Village, NV
Reno - Bud A. Garfinkle, "Buddy," died peacefully at home in Reno on April 27, 2019 following a brief illness with his wife, Betsy, at his side.

Buddy will be remembered for his life-long enthusiasm for helping people achieve their highest potential, as evidenced in his coaching the Reno High School boys' basketball team to the 1954-55 state championships. As principal of four Reno-area schools, he infused countless numbers of staff and students with his positive outlook and "can do" attitude.

He was a passionate patriot who served in both the US Navy and the Nevada State Legislature. Buddy made friends wherever he went and always had a positive word for everyone. His presence will be missed on the tennis courts, recreation center, ski slopes and beaches of Reno and Lake Tahoe.

He is survived by his wife Betsy, sons Bobby (wife Jade) and Scott, sister Linda Rae (husband Gary), daughter Peggy (husband Rob), and an extended family that includes many nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of his life at 11 a.m. on June 8, 2019 at The Village Church in Incline Village, Nevada, 736 McCourry Blvd, Incline Village, NV 89451.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Reno High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 5807, Reno, NV 89513.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 5, 2019
