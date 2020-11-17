1/2
Buddy Lee Phelps
Buddy Lee Phelps

Fernley - Buddy L. Phelps was born April 16, 1947 in American Falls, Idaho and passed away November 8, 2020 in Reno, Nevada.

Buddy was the second oldest child of Jesse and Wuanita Phelps. In 1951, Jesse moved the family to Omaha, Nebraska, where they resided for ten years before returning to American Falls. Shortly after returning, Buddy quit school and began working as a ranch hand and other various jobs. In 1965, Wuanita enlisted Buddy in the Army where he served honorably in Vietnam; once again, he returned to American Falls and began to drive a truck. In 1969, he married his first wife Doris Koerner and had two daughters, Kim Marie and Jessica Lee.

In 1986, Buddy and Barbara Robbins moved to Fernley, Nevada and were married. Buddy began working for Reno/Sparks Ready Mix and continued to until his retirement in 2009. Buddy and Barb enjoyed spending time outdoors, camping, riding their side by side and spending time with friends and family. Shooting sporting clays was Buddy's favorite hobby, along with spending time with his best pal Molly.

Buddy is survived by his wife Barbara, brothers Robert (Kathy), Brett (Janet), sister Debbie Mauch, children Kim (Daniel), Jessica (Pano), Andy (Jennifer) and six grandchildren. He is preceded in death by both his parents Jesse and Wuanita, sister Victoria, brother-in-law Kevin Mauch and nephews Jeremiah and Robbie.

A private ceremony is to be held at the V.A. Cemetery in Fernley, NV in Buddy's honor, as well as a celebration of life in the Spring of 2021 in his hometown.








Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

