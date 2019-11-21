Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Chapel of the Valley
1281 North Roop Street
Carson City, NV 89706
775-882-4965
Resources
More Obituaries for Bunnie Vaughn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bunnie Gail Vaughn


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bunnie Gail Vaughn Obituary
Bunnie Gail Vaughn

Silver Springs - Bunnie Gail Vaughn, 65, of Silver Springs, Nevada, passed away Wednesday, November 13th at Carson Tahoe hospital. Bunnie was born April 18th, 1954 in Phenix City, Alabama to Jerome and Faye Kedinger.

A loving wife, mother, and friend, Bunnie brought joy to those who knew her and directly influenced her community as a mother for all. Throughout her life Bunnie was famous for never keeping more than she needed and giving all she could to those in need. The world could use more people like her.

She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, John R. Vaughn, six children, 18 grandchildren, two sisters, and countless relatives and friends.

Bunnie requested to be laid to rest immediately after passing. She did not want a day of mourning and grief, only a celebration of life filled with happy memories. The family wishes to thank all who have shown their love and support.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bunnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Chapel of the Valley
Download Now