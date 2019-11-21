|
Bunnie Gail Vaughn
Silver Springs - Bunnie Gail Vaughn, 65, of Silver Springs, Nevada, passed away Wednesday, November 13th at Carson Tahoe hospital. Bunnie was born April 18th, 1954 in Phenix City, Alabama to Jerome and Faye Kedinger.
A loving wife, mother, and friend, Bunnie brought joy to those who knew her and directly influenced her community as a mother for all. Throughout her life Bunnie was famous for never keeping more than she needed and giving all she could to those in need. The world could use more people like her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, John R. Vaughn, six children, 18 grandchildren, two sisters, and countless relatives and friends.
Bunnie requested to be laid to rest immediately after passing. She did not want a day of mourning and grief, only a celebration of life filled with happy memories. The family wishes to thank all who have shown their love and support.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019