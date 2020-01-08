Services
The Gardens Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
2949 Austin Hwy
Fallon, NV 89406
(775) 423-8928
Cale Wm Pressey Obituary
Cale Wm Pressey

Cale Wm Pressey, 43, passed away at his home as a result of complications associated with knee surgery.

Cale was born Oct. 23, 1976 in Reno, NV. He attended Fallon High School and graduated, he received a Masters Degree in Business Administration. He was employed at Nevada Cement at the time of his death.

Cale is survived by his wife, Dominique; son, Cade; daughter Ari; parents, Don (Jane) Pressey; Annette Shaff; brothers, Scott of Golden Co.;Lake of Fallon, NV.;sister, Bree (John) Collachi; numerous aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Gathering to Celebrate and Commemorate the wonderful man Cale was will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 PM at The Gardens Funeral Home in Fallon.

In lieu of flowers, please bring a memory to share at his Gathering.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
