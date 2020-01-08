|
|
Cale Wm Pressey
Cale Wm Pressey, 43, passed away at his home as a result of complications associated with knee surgery.
Cale was born Oct. 23, 1976 in Reno, NV. He attended Fallon High School and graduated, he received a Masters Degree in Business Administration. He was employed at Nevada Cement at the time of his death.
Cale is survived by his wife, Dominique; son, Cade; daughter Ari; parents, Don (Jane) Pressey; Annette Shaff; brothers, Scott of Golden Co.;Lake of Fallon, NV.;sister, Bree (John) Collachi; numerous aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Gathering to Celebrate and Commemorate the wonderful man Cale was will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 PM at The Gardens Funeral Home in Fallon.
In lieu of flowers, please bring a memory to share at his Gathering.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV. 89406 775 423-8928
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020