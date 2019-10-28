|
|
Caleb Emil Stenvold
Reno - With a heavy heart and great love we invite you to say goodbye to our beloved Cay. Our beautiful boy had a heart of gold and touched so many.
He was an ahhhmazing student athlete who took both jobs seriously. He loved his friends, he hated being alone and was very passionate about Smash Brothers.
We, his family, are heartbroken and confused. Our perfect Caleb is another victim of #teensuicide and he will be #forever14
Caleb had many defining qualities, one of which was his love of crazy socks. He found a way to be unique even when in uniform.
In Caleb's honor we ask you to wear or bring crazy socks that we will distribute throughout the community we serve.
Caleb made a big mistake and I know that he would take it back if he could. We ask you to think twice, be unique, embrace the vulnerable and put down your phone and connect with those around you. Please come connect with us!!!
Caleb is survived by his Parents, Storm Stenvold & Kerri Countess, his brothers, Christopher Luque, Nicholas Luque, Jacob Stenvold, Matthew Stenvold, sister-in-law's, Betty Jo Luque, Maureen Mitchell, Grand Parents, Allan & Lynn Stenvold, Sharon Richardson, Aunts Emily & Melissa Richardson, Angie Klutz, Uncle Shane Crane & Fred Klutz, Niece Baylor Jean Luque, Best Friend Niko Amari and Andrew Joy and many many more friends and extended family.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at 6:00pm at Living Stones Church, 445 S. Virginia Street, Reno, NV.
If you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019