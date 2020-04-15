|
Carl Maurice Robinson
Reno - On the morning of April 13, 2020, Carl Maurice Robinson of Reno passed away peacefully at home at the age of 92. Carl was born to Homer and Edna Robinson on February 22, 1928 in Norwood, Missouri. The family moved during the depression to Visalia, California. Carl was an excellent student and athlete and received a football scholarship to play at the University of Nevada upon graduation from High School. He received his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Nevada and then entered officer's training school in the United States Air Force. He became a fighter pilot and served in the Korean conflict flying 100 successful missions. He continued in the Air Force and flew into the nuclear clouds during testing in the South Pacific. On June 3, 1953 Carl married the love of his life Patricia Joan O'Hara of Los Angeles, CA and together they raised five children, Nina, Grant, Lisa, Glen and Brent. After leaving active duty from the Air Force, Carl became a teacher and coach at Sparks High School, winning the Nevada State football championship. He became the vice-principal at Sparks High School and then after being called up in the Air Force reserves during the Korean/Pueblo crisis in the late 60's, he became the principal at Incline High School where he served until his retirement. He also retired from the Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel. Carl was an avid sportsman in his spare time. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping with his family. He also enjoyed playing the piano and singing in various choral groups and the church choir. He continued to support the University of Nevada to give back to the community he loved so much. Carl is preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Edna and his brother Jarrett Lee. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, his five children, Nina, Grant, Lisa and Brent of the Reno/Tahoe area, and Glen of Denver, CO, his sister Reta of Walnut Creek, CA and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Nevada general scholarship fund. A memorial service will be held at a future date when safe to do so.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020