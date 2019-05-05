|
Carl McDuffie
Reno - Carl McDuffie, 92, of Reno passed away at home on April 5, 2019. He was born in Kannapolis, North Carolina on December 5, 1926 to Regester and Laura (Shinn) McDuffie. Carl attended schools in North Carolina and joined the Navy at age 17 during World War II. He was Boatswain Mate 3rd class on the Attack Cargo Ship AK184 and PC603. Aboard ship, his special sea detail was Helmsman which enabled him to steer the ship through the Panama Canal, under the Golden Gate Bridge into San Francisco Bay, up the Mississippi River to New Orleans and in the Pacific.
Following honorable discharge, he returned to North Carolina where he worked at Cannon Mills and then the VA Hospital in Salisbury. He moved to Reno in 1958, where he resided until passing. Carl worked at Montgomery Ward for 20 years as a merchandiser before opening his own business - McDuff's Wallpaper and Draperies.
His favorite pastimes included fishing at Pyramid Lake where he won the First Annual Cutthroat Tournament, softball where he played on numerous local teams before finishing with the Senior Softball League when he was in his eighties. Carl also loved to hunt, travel throughout the U.S. especially back to North Carolina to visit relatives and watching Dale Earnhardt Sr. and NASCAR.
Carl is survived and missed by his wife of 60 years Patsy McDuffie, of Reno and four children: Gregory (Cindy) McDuffie, Dale (Susan) McDuffie all of Atlanta, Georgia; Mark McDuffie and Alice McDuffie, both of Reno, Nevada; brother Jerry McWhorter of North Carolina; sister-in-law Louise Kinsman of Michigan plus countless nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law, brother Charles and sisters Louise, Mary Ellen, Lura, Joyce and Jean.
A heartfelt thank you to Renown Regional Medical Center and Kindred Hospice Care for their extraordinary care, support, comfort and love.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mountain View Mortuary, 425 Stoker Avenue, Reno, Nevada. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 5 to May 8, 2019