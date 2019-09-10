|
In Loving Memory of Carlene Dora Kay
Our beloved Wife, Mom, Grandma, Aunt, and "Best Friend" went home to be with God on August 1, 2019.
Carlene was 81 years old and has lived in Yerington, NV with her husband Frank for over 60 years. Carlene was born in Modesto, CA on January 20, 1938. Modesto is where she met Frank. After graduating from high school Frank and Carlene married and moved to Yerington where they raised their 4 children. Carlene worked many jobs as a child and teenager, mostly in the California canneries. Carlene was always a very hard working Mom. She worked various jobs over the years. Her main occupation was working as a switchboard telephone operator for Continental Telephone for over 25 years. After the office at Continental Telephone closed she worked with her daughter in a flower shop for 12 years before retiring. Carlene loved to knit and crochet and was so fabulous at everything she made. She also loved to cook and most of her life made wonderful holiday meals for her family. She loved to bowl and won many awards. Carlene loved to camp at Lake Lahonton (or anywhere Family was) and she also loved going to the races, as she was her Son and Husband's biggest fan.
Carlene is survived by her husband Frank, her children Lorraine (Bob) Wagner of Las Vegas, Linda (Bernard) Smith of Reno, Louella (Bob) Shue of Plummer, ID, Gene (Rhonda) Kay of Yerington, special nieces Pam (Frank) Hunewill and Tammy (Wade) Barcellos, 8 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews and several special people whom she considered to be her children.
Carlene is preceded in death by her mother Effie Jennings, brothers Dennis Wells and Gary Wells, father Carl Drum, special Aunt Eva Hendley and special "Sister" Dorothy Casey.
Special thank you to all who have helped Mom over the years. She loved you all.
And a sincere thank you to the staff members of Carson Tahoe Hospital, Carson LTAC, Advanced Health Care Rehab and Renown Medical Center for the professional, gentle and kind care that our Mother received which made her last few weeks with us very special.
"Mom we miss you so much but we know you are still watching over us as you always have".
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 10, 2019