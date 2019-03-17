|
Carol Ann (Johnston) Biggs
Sparks - Carol passed away peacefully at her residence in Sparks, Nevada on March 1, 2019. The beloved mother and wife was born on December 25, 1948 to Russel Foote Johnston and Arline Mary Henson in Hartford, Connecticut. In 1961 her family relocated to Reno, Nevada. She attended Wooster High school. After a brief stint working in the casino business as a 21 dealer she settled down and became a housewife for the remainder of her life. Carol was a loving housewife and partner to Robert Irwin for 43 years. Carol enjoyed many hobbies with her time on earth. She loved camping, fishing, hunting, scrapbooking, jewelry making as well as your local Avon, Tupperware, House of Lloyd, Stampin Up, and Pampered Chef customer representative. Survived by husband Robert, son Donnie (Karen), daughters Mary, Cher Alvarez (Millie), sister Leslie Johnston, stepmother to Dennis and Carrie. Grandmother to Brandon, Alana, Michael Montague, Macy Alverez and 6 step-grandchildren. She will be tremendously missed by family and many good friends. Love you Mom!
