Carol Ann CrabbReno - Carol Ann (June 30, 1944 - October 24, 2020) was born in Buffalo, New York to Estella and Howard Heavener. She was raised with a brother, Robert James Heavener, and two sisters, Ruth Ellen and Edna Mae. She was a sensitive and caring individual with a nature to educate, as shown in her choice of Library Science as a means to aid researchers in all fields of study. She received her Bachelor degree in Arts and Philosophy from the State University of New York at Buffalo, with two years at Syracuse University, and went on to receive her Master of Science, Library Science degree from Syracuse University.Carol Ann was Assistant Professor for seven years in the area of Librarian for Readers Services at Jefferson Community College, instructing and providing assistance and tours for both students and visiting librarians. She had authored and co-authored four publications in the field of Library Science by 1974 when she chose to join the faculty of the International Community of Christ, Church of the Second Advent, accepting the position of Chief Librarian at the Jamilian University of the Ordained Library in Reno, Nevada in 1974. She later went on to teach Library Science at the Jamilian Parochial School. She became invaluable as the personal librarian to the Head Bishop of the Church, the late Most Right Reverend Gene Savoy, Sr., aiding his research in religious and cultural studies and in many other areas. Carol Ann was instrumental in the education of the late bishop's son, the Right Reverend Gene Savoy, Jr., who now heads the Church.She was ordained into the ministry of the International Community of Christ in December 1974 and served on the governing board of the Church. She met and married the Reverend Lawson Van Buren Crabb. Together they were appointed Rectors of the Church of New Qumran at the Red Rock Consecrated Sanctuary where they served together until his passing in April 2000.Carol Ann was preceded in death by her sister, Edna Mae Heavener, and is survived by her brother, Robert James Heavener, and her sister, Ruth Ellen Heavener and also three nephews, three nieces, four great nephews, five great nieces, and two great great nieces.A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of the Holy Child of the International Community of Christ, 643 Ralston, Reno, NV. A reception will be held immediately following the service at Bishopstead, 2025 La Fond Drive. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the International Community of Christ for the planting of trees at the Red Rock Consecrated Sanctuary in her memory.