Carol Ann Kelly Bridges
Carol Ann Kelly Bridges, 66, passed away on December 6, 2019 from complications of her seven year battle against cancer. She was born in Iowa City, Iowa, but lived in Reno, Nevada since she was three years old and always considered Reno home. She was the youngest of three children to John Patrick and Jean (Donahue) Kelly. In 1979, she married her soulmate Royce (Butch) Bridges. Together, they leave behind their only daughter, Lindsay Bridges.
Carol was an incredible middle school teacher for thirty years at Vaughn Middle School. She unconditionally loved her students, advocated for them, and gave them hope for a successful future. She sat on many committees during her tenure to develop curriculum for Social Studies throughout Washoe County School District. Carol was the first to volunteer her experiences to provide a curriculum about sex trafficking and implement it in classrooms across the District. She recognized the power of mentorship and began WyldLife, a middle school program through Young Life, at Vaughn Middle School.
Carol was known for her loving and compassionate character. She always had a smile on her face that could light up a room. She leaves behind a legacy of service to others and perseverance. Carol believed in living life to the fullest, and always focused on the journey, not the destination.
There will be a celebration of life held in Carol's honor on January 24th at Napa Sonoma (550 W. Plumb Lane) from 5:30-7:30pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Carol's memory can be made to Reno/Sparks Young Life, P.O. Box 5390, Sparks, Nevada 89432 or at renosparks.younglife.org.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020