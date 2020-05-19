|
Carol Ann Oelsner
Reno - Carol Ann Oelsner was born January 20, 1933 to Julian Larken Hall and Frances Ilene Kursner in Bedford, Indiana. Growing up, the importance of family and education were imparted on her and she passed these values to her children later on in life.
She met her husband, Paul, when she was a nurse stationed at the U.S. Army hospital in Landstuhl, Germany. They built a prosperous life together; building a restaurant supply company called Resco/Cresco, starting with one store and eventually expanding to five in three states. They also raised six successful children who went on to raise many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Like any married couple, they had their ups and downs, but they never lost their love for one another, clearly evident in their last years together. When Paul developed Alzheimers, he slowly lost many of his memories, but he never forgot Carol. He would hold her hand and give it a gentle squeeze to let her know he was still with her and present. Even in Carol's last years, after Paul had passed, she'd often tell stories of Paul visiting her at night -- an always reassuring presence.
Carol was many things to many people. To her family, she was a devoted wife and mother, a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, a companion on their many camping trips, a nurse, a lover of nature and gardening, a compassionate grandmother and much more. She was their biggest cheerleader, encouraging them in sports and 4-H and always pushing them to reach for their highest aspirations in life.
To her grandkids, she was not just Grandma, but a friend and a mentor; She was a safe haven at family gatherings when one had to escape the hazing of an aunt or uncle She was an affable conversationalist who could engage with you on any topic; from something as intellectual as literature to the last crazy show she watched on HBO. She was always engaged and present and always had something to contribute to the conversation. Not being one to shy away from competition, she was also a formidable opponent in the game of "Scrabble' -- she was a maestro with words and had the enduring spirit of a warrior in the face of any rivalry in the game.
Carol was extremely selfless in an increasingly cynical world; some of her last words were asking about the well-being of her children and grandchildren and making sure everyone was doing well during these difficult times.
While it was very unfortunate that none of her family could be with her during her final moments, she wasn't alone. Having the uncanny coincidence of passing on her mother's birthday, we know that her mother and father, her husband, Paul, her son, Jim, and grandson Jimmy, were with her in spirit.
In life, she was loved unconditionally and, with her passing, her family and friends will cherish and remember her with much love and fondness. She passed the day before Mother's Day -- May 9, 2020.
We would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the caregivers at Life Care Center of Reno, and to her personal caregivers: Jocelyn Ortega, Beatriz Zaragoza, Joylen Pascual, Leah Eslao, Marilyn Rodriguez, and Sonia Torres.
She is survived by her children: Julie Oelsner Kvarme (Michael), Arthur Oelsner (Stephanie), Betty Grubb (Allen), Jennifer Oelsner Tschirgi (Mark), Donald G. Oelsner, Daughter-in-law Lynn Oelsner, grandchildren Sarah Williams, Jeff Kvarme, Katie Rush, Samantha Baez, Natalie Oelsner, Tara Peltier, Mitchell Grubb, Michael Grubb, Blaise Waniewski, Sam Waniewski, Rachel Waniewski, Joe Waniewski, Jacob Oelsner, Kaitlyn McGinley, and Paul M. Oelsner, and great-grandchildren Zelda, Clementine, Lucille, Lochlan, Maryn, Drew, Colton, Lincoln, Maxwell, and Oliver.
A private graveside service will be held at the Hebrew Cemetery in Reno, NV. If you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 19 to May 21, 2020