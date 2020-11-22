Carol Ann Oriel



Carol Ann Oriel, nee Finnie, 74 passed away in her west Reno home surrounded by family and dear family friends on November 14, 2020. She is preceded in death by her father Robert E. Finnie (1977) and her mother Frieda Bohnet Finnie (1998). She is survived by her husband, William M. Oriel of 54 years, her daughter, Nikki Bobbitt (Andrew), daughter Katrina Oriel, grandchildren Brady and Hope Bobbitt, and her sister Joyce Warner of Littleton, Co.



Carol grew up in Wheat Ridge, Colorado and graduated from Wheat Ridge High School before receiving her associate degree in accounting from Colorado State University where she met William. After college, William went into the Army; during which time they had their first daughter, then shortly thereafter they joined him in Germany where he was stationed. After having their second daughter in Colorado as well, they settled in Reno, NV in 1976 where Carol was a part of the PTA for Roy Gomm Elementary School and volunteered for many events at Swope Middle and Reno High Schools along with being a tax preparer for H&R Block. She always enjoyed social opportunities with friends and family, loved art and travel abroad, a good game of solitaire, and her Shih Tzu's. Carol was also a master gardener who had a beautiful backyard greenhouse where she held plant sales. In 2003 she and William started spending their summers in Cooke City, Montana which she enjoyed immensely. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, neighbor, and friend who will be sorely missed.









