Carol Bacon


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol Bacon Obituary
Carol Bacon

Reno - Carol Bacon, born January 2, 1945, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at age 74.

Carol was the beloved wife to Jack Bacon, and sister to Helen, Steve, Dawn, Roberta, and Brian Martin. She was the loving mother to sons David and Jason Frankel, four grandchildren, and a stepdaughter Tracy and stepsons Jack Jr. and Dana Bacon.

Carol was a Reno resident for over 40 years. Two of her greatest passions were raising World Champion Appaloosa horses with husband Jack and creating handmade crafts and needlepoint art, which she shared with family and friends. She loved volunteering with St. Marys hospice and the Oncology Department. She brought much joy to many patients. She was selfless and very kindhearted.

She is preceded in death by her mother Lillian and father Robert Martin.

She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. As per her wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial services.

God saw me getting tired and a cure was not to be so he put his arms around me and whispered come to me.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
