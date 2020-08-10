Carol Frances Henson



Reno - Carol Frances Henson (maiden name Giannotti) was born on October 8, 1943 in Reno, NV.



Carol lived most of her life in Reno and truly loved Nevada.



Anyone who knew Carol knows what an extraordinary individual she was, touching many lives in profound and real ways throughout the varied chapters of her life.



Kind beyond words, she was an entrepreneur, an artist and a visionary thinker.



Carol passed away on August 23, 2018 in the Hudson Valley, NY where her eldest daughter resides.



Carol's physical presence in the world is deeply missed every single day. Carol is survived by her sister, three daughters, three grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.



Carol's remains will be interred at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery in Reno, NV, when the time is right.



A last poem from Carol Frances reads, "All is Today"









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store