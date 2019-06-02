|
Carol Lee Dickerson
Reno - Born at St. Mary's Hospital in Reno, Nevada, on Christmas Eve 1932, to Harvey Dickerson and Jennie Mae Kane Dickerson, Carol Lee Dickerson -who was to remain a blessed gift to the Dickerson family throughout her life—died May 23, 2019, at Brookdale Hospital in Reno. She was 86.
Carol attended St. Thomas Aquinas grade school, Manogue High School, and graduated in 1954 with a degree in education from the University of Nevada, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority, and was active in campus activities.
Carol taught school in Sparks, Nevada, and Zephyr Cove, Nevada, before relocating to San Francisco to accept a career position with Miller Freeman Publishing Company.
Upon her return to Reno, Carol worked for the Nevada State Legislature for many years until her retirement.
She is survived by her half brothers Denver Dickerson and Donald Dickerson, half sister Valerie Dickerson, nephews Sean Vikoren, Trevor Vigoren, Noah Hughes, great-nephews Josh Vigoren and Jake Vigoren as well as many cousins.
Carol's life was spent with kindness and caring for her family and friends, and with a great devotion to her church.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 2, 2019