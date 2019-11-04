|
Carol Lynn Miller
Reno - Carol Lynn Miller, born May 17, 1951, in Reno, NV, passed away on October 18, 2019 in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico, where she had been living for the past four years.
Carol was born in Reno and attended Wooster High School, graduating in 1969. She married Brian Herr in 1970 and was blessed with one son, James "Jamie".
Carol's career spanned decades in sales and marketing. She was also an avid volunteer and was particularly drawn to helping care for the elderly.
After moving to San Carlos, Carol's faith in Jesus Christ led her to work with the local church and orphanage. She loved the people of San Carlos and enjoyed making new friends, traveling and embracing different cultures.
Carol is survived by her son, James, his wife, Tisha, two grandsons, Nikolas and Nathan, and sister Kathy Rogers (James).
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 9th at Discovery Fellowship, 8755 Technology Way, Reno, NV 89521 at 2 p.m.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2019