Carol Simpson (Marker)
Reno - Carol Simpson (Marker), born Nov 22, 1943; died Sept, 19, 2019. She touched many people that came to know just by her smile and kind heart. She was active with her church for many years along with Girl Scouts and even the Daughters of the American Revolution. She loved to crochet and latch hook rugs. She is proceeded in death by her parents Ellen and Sherry Rinn, 3 husbands and a granddaughter. She is survived by her sister Sharon Cathey; daughters Kim, Kelly and Phaedra (stepdaughter), grandkids and great grandkids. Her service will be held on October 5th 2019, 1 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church at 1900 1st Street Sparks, NV. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local Alzheimer organization.
She will be loved and missed by all.
Services by: Truckee Meadows Crematorium and Burial
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019