Reno - Carole, age 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20th 2019 in Reno, NV. Carole was born in July 1947 in San Francisco, Ca. Carole was raised in Yuba City, Ca and graduated from Notre Dame High School in Marysville, CA in 1965. In 1977, Carole moved to Reno, NV with her two sons Charles and Michael. As a single mother, Carole worked full time at Harrah's Reno for over 30 years, put herself through college and raised her two sons. Carole loved gardening and maintained the most beautiful garden one can imagine. Carole was preceded in death by her Mother June Albrecht and her Father Raymond G. Albrecht Sr. Carole is survived by her husband Stan Smith, her two sons, Charles de St. Maurice III and Michael de St. Maurice, daughter in law Michelle de St. Maurice, Grandsons Charles de St. Maurice IV and Ryan Robinson, great granddaughters Stacy and Emileigh de St. Maurice, daughter in law Cathy Hemphill, Grandson Stephen Kelley, Cousin Ann Hitchcock Palmer and lifelong friend Johannette Dozier. A private ceremony will be held at a future date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Oct. 8, 2019