Carolyn J. Darney
Sparks - Carolyn J. Darney, 87, passed away on May 12, 2020 at her home in Sparks, Nevada after a short illness.
Carolyn was born in East Ely, Nevada on July 23, 1932, spending most of her early years in McGill, where her father worked for Kennecott Copper and her mother taught elementary school. She was the only child of Walter and Jean Conrad. The family later moved to Reno where she attended Northside Junior High and Reno High School. Her undergraduate years were spent at the University of Nevada where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority, and completed her Bachelors in Psychology at BYU.
A voracious reader, she donated her completed books to "Friends of Washoe County Library" for resale with quick little reviews written inside the book covers. She also read this newspaper, cover to cover, every morning with a highlighter to catch any "errors." Carolyn was a huge sports fan. Her favorite teams to armchair-coach were "her" 49ers, Giants and Warriors, often watching two TVs at once while listening to a third game on the radio. She remained sharp as a tack right to the end.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her two children from her first marriage, Norma Lynn and D. Michael Cannon, and her beloved husband of 25 years, Gerald Paul Darney.
Carolyn was very much loved and cared for and will be greatly missed by the rest of the Darney "Kids" and "Grandkids" as well as many lifelong friends.
She will be buried at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation in her name to the Nevada Humane Society.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 22 to May 27, 2020