Carolyn Jane Haldeman
Sparks - On the morning of May 18, 2019 Carolyn Haldeman of Sparks, Nevada passed away peacefully at age 84. Carolyn was born on July 2, 1934 in Dayton Ohio. Her youth was spent in southern California where at age 18 she met the love of her life, John Wallace (Wally) Haldeman. Carolyn and Wally were married for 58 years. Carolyn was a masterful bridge player, she also enjoyed knitting, cruises, and adventures with close friends.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband Wally Haldeman. She is survived by her son Daniel Haldeman, daughter Debbie Zimlich Ragsdale (Neil), daughter Kim McClain (Chris), and 7 grandchildren Corey Zimlich (Marie), Mark Zimlich, Randy Zimlich, Kyle McClain (Lauren), Kellan McClain, Kara McClain, Tarra McPartland, and great-grandson Ryder McClain.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Glenna and Dee who sacrificed so much of their time to Carolyn.
In addition we would like to thank the staff at Morning Star, the staff at Comfort Keepers with special thanks to Sandra and Sharla, the staff at Kindred Hospice with gratitude to her compassionate nurse Neth and aide Shirley.
We could not have made it through this time without their help.
A Celebration of Life will take place at Morning Star Senior Living, 2360 Wingfield Hills Road, Sparks, Nevada, 89436 in the Theater Room on Saturday, June 1 between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Good food, good drinks and plenty of memories to be shared by all.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Kindred Hospice of Reno.
If you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory or pictures please send to email: [email protected]
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 24, 2019