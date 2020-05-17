|
Carolyn Leah (Cook) Williams
Sparks - Carolyn Leah (Cook) Williams, 88, peacefully passed away April 28, 2020, at The Northern Nevada State Veterans Home in Sparks, NV where she and her husband, John, resided. Sadly, dementia, which attacked her in her last 5 years, played a greater role in her demise. Carolyn was born February 17, 1932 to Carl and Victoria (Abernathy) Cook in Bakersfield, CA. She spent her childhood in the Southern California area, graduating from Chaffey High School in Ontario, CA. She later attended business school. During the early 1950's, women were much safer traveling with their friends especially so when attending USO dances in nearby towns. One very special USO dance was held at George Air Force Base in Victorville, CA where she met a most handsome soldier named John Williams. After several courting attempts, they became engaged and married in 1953. They remained soulmates for 67 years until her passing.
Later that year, they moved to Reno, John's hometown. Shortly after, their first child, Denise, was born and later Steven then Ted. Through the good (and challenging) years, she was an exceptional Mom who loved and cared deeply for her children. Carolyn excelled at many jobs including executive administration positions at First National Bank of Nevada while John continued his career in sheet metal. In the late 1960s, they decided to open a sheet metal business, Independent Sheet Metal. With Carolyn's unwavering professionalism, business and bookkeeping skills, she teamed with John to successfully grow an amazing family business. They were well-known, respected and loved in this community.
Later they would spend time at many of the nearby lakes and mountains for camping, jeep-riding, arrowhead and old bottle hunting, snowmobiling, and boating. They also took to square dancing at the famous California Building and other venues. Looking back, it was about respect, hard work, fun, teaching, learning and appreciating family and friends and the business community.
Then came the grandchildren. She could never love or care for them any more than she did. They were always invited and included in most of their activities, including Hot August Nights and all the other fun social events, dinners and picnics. Though dementia became more and more challenging to function independently, Carolyn loved (and recognized) all her kids and grandkids right up to the very end.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Roxy Schatz. Surviving relatives include husband John; brother, Jerry (Gretchen) Cook; daughter, Denise (Patrick) Lang and their children (grandchildren) Nathan Sanders, Allison Lang and Jonathan (Amy) Lang and their son (great grandson) William; son Steven (Jennifer) Williams and their children (grandchildren) Ashleigh (Kevin) DeRoberts and their son (great grandson) Jackson and son Blake (Danielle) Williams; and son Ted (Vivian) Williams and children Brendi (Patrick) O'Driscoll and their son (great grandson) Roman and grandsons Aaron and Auri; and of course numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
During this time of social-distancing, a private burial was held at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Fernley. Walton's Funerals and Cremations - Sparks was entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 17 to May 24, 2020