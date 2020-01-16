|
|
Carroll Arthur Smith Mizell 'Cal'
Reno - Carroll Arthur Smith Mizell 'Cal', age 60, of Reno NV, passed away on December 14, 2019 at Saint Mary's Hospital after a long and hard-fought battle with COPD. Born November 10, 1959 in Albuquerque, NM to Carroll Wood Mizell and Anne Qua (Hebert) Smith. Cal was an artist, musician, carpenter and student of the constitution and law. He is survived by (Teresa Stuart); children Jacque Mizell; Georgia Mizell; 5 grandchildren; sister Ann "Schatzi" Ligon; 2 brothers Tom Smith; Dean Smith; 4 nephews; 1 niece; stepfather Larry Smith and (Donna) Smith; Elvis the dog; Rocky the bird. Please join us and share stories in a celebration of Cal's life on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm-3:30 pm at Life Church, 1535 S. Virginia St, Reno, NV
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020