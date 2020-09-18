Caryl Bentley



Spanish Springs - Caryl Bentley passed away on September 10, 2020 after a short illness in his home in Spanish Springs, NV.



Caryl's life was varied and mixed. Born and raised in Nebraska, he spent thirteen years in the service of his country, in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps. During this time he completed his high school courses and received a Class of '46 diploma from good old Lincoln HIgh School. He spent a number of years learning and working in the carpet laying trade. From 1965-70, he attended University of Nevada, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electronics, Class of 1970. In the interim, he married his wife of 54 years, Janyce Bentley (George). He retired from the Nevada Bell/AT&T as a senior engineer in 1984. From there, he spent five years teaching electronic engineering full-time at Truckee Meadows Community College, then continued his engineering career on a part-time basis at various companies in Reno, retiring from Nevada Blue, Ltd. ( a reprographics company) in 2005.



Caryl is predeceased by his mother and father, and his sisters, Beverly and Norma. He is survived by his wife, Janyce, his children, Valerie (from a previous marriage), Jyll, and Krys. He was blessed with 7 grandchildren; Eddie, Danny, and Mikey, Andrew, Rachelle, Cora, and Ryan. He was blessed with 3 great-grandchildren; Graysen, Cayde, and Kenadee; all of whom he loved dearly.



There will be no funeral or burial service. Caryl's friends and relatives will be invited to a celebration of life, the date and time of which will be announced later.









