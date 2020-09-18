1/1
Caryl Bentley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Caryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Caryl Bentley

Spanish Springs - Caryl Bentley passed away on September 10, 2020 after a short illness in his home in Spanish Springs, NV.

Caryl's life was varied and mixed. Born and raised in Nebraska, he spent thirteen years in the service of his country, in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps. During this time he completed his high school courses and received a Class of '46 diploma from good old Lincoln HIgh School. He spent a number of years learning and working in the carpet laying trade. From 1965-70, he attended University of Nevada, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electronics, Class of 1970. In the interim, he married his wife of 54 years, Janyce Bentley (George). He retired from the Nevada Bell/AT&T as a senior engineer in 1984. From there, he spent five years teaching electronic engineering full-time at Truckee Meadows Community College, then continued his engineering career on a part-time basis at various companies in Reno, retiring from Nevada Blue, Ltd. ( a reprographics company) in 2005.

Caryl is predeceased by his mother and father, and his sisters, Beverly and Norma. He is survived by his wife, Janyce, his children, Valerie (from a previous marriage), Jyll, and Krys. He was blessed with 7 grandchildren; Eddie, Danny, and Mikey, Andrew, Rachelle, Cora, and Ryan. He was blessed with 3 great-grandchildren; Graysen, Cayde, and Kenadee; all of whom he loved dearly.

There will be no funeral or burial service. Caryl's friends and relatives will be invited to a celebration of life, the date and time of which will be announced later.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved