Casey M. Jones died from complications of dementia Saturday, July 6, 2019 with his wife of 38 years, Mary C. Jones by his side.
Born in Fallon, Nevada on August 5, 1941, Casey is survived by his wife, Mary, his daughters, Leah Lin Jones and Heather Lee Dixon, his sister, Patricia Flowers, his nieces and nephews and their children, and Mary's sister Sue, and sister and brother, Janet and Mike, their spouses and children.
Casey was a lifelong resident of Nevada, with family roots in Tonopah, Fallon, Reno, and Carson City. Casey graduated from Reno High School in 1960, was a licensed architect in Nevada for 40 years, and was also licensed in California and Arizona. He designed buildings for the State of Nevada, Mineral and Lyon County School Districts, the courthouse in Yerington, train museum in Carson City, places of worship in Northern Nevada and Northern California for the Mormon Church, the USDA senior apartments in Winnemucca and Eureka, and countless office and business structures in Reno, Carson, and Lake Tahoe.
Well known throughout his high school career, he was a talented football player, held the record for one-armed push-ups in his Army National Guard Unit, held season tickets to the San Francisco 49'ers home games when they still played in Kezar Stadium and Candlestick Park, caught the sailing bug for a time, but truly loved horses, dogs, and even cats. Casey's first horse was a little tobiano Mustang mare named Chiquita whom he adored and began riding when he was just 10 years old. Over the years he owned/rescued 20 horses, showed cutting horses, had 17 cats, and adopted 12 dogs, many of whom were sadly abandoned on the side of the road near his homes on Franktown Road and in Smith Valley. If they needed a home, they were never turned away.
Right up to the end of his life he took his big black Labrador, CJ, on daily walks to the dog park and tossed CJ's tennis ball for hours on end. All the horses he met got a carrot and all the dogs and their people knew Casey carried doggie kibble in his pockets for when he met them on his daily travels.
Casey was a remarkable man and will be terribly missed by all who knew and loved him. No services will be held.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 14, 2019