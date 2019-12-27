|
Catharine "Kay" Downer Sanders
Catharine "Kay" Downer Sanders, 84, died November 18, 2019, at Reno's St. Mary's hospital. Kay was born Catharine Roberta Downer on August 6, 1935 at St. Mary's to Alice Gottschalk Downer and Robert Carpenter Downer. She was a fourth-generation Nevadan with roots back to the mining camps of the 1870s. She married Neil Sanders in May 1955.
Kay started working for the University of Nevada at Reno in 1969. She was instrumental in formation of the Nevada Adult Education Association and retired in 1995 as Director of the Department of Continuing Education at UNR. She volunteered with Nevada P.E.O., the Nevada Women's History Project, First Congregational Church, and many others. Kay loved family and friends, Nevada and Lake Tahoe, and travel.
A memorial service was held at First Congregational Church in Reno on November 23, 2019. A more extensive obituary was published in the November 27 Carson Valley Record-Courier. Kay was preceded in death by her father Robert, mother Alice, and brother Bobby. She is survived by her husband Neil; sons Chris, Eric, and Scott; brother Craig; grandsons Austin, Jacob, Brock, and Bryce; and granddaughter Mikala.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31, 2019