Catherine Elizabeth Haliwell

- - Catherine Elizabeth Haliwell, 60, passed away June 7th 2019 due to multiple medical complications. Born August 17th 1958 in Truckee, CA.

Cathy had a huge heart & always helping others. She was an avid animal lover, with cats being her favorite. Cathy was a loving daughter, beloved older sister & mother of two.

She is survived by her mother Virginia, Brother Richard, children Edward & Elizabeth.

She is now at peace with her father John & Grandparents.

Her family is holding a memorial service at a private address.

In lieu of flowers please donate to you're favorite animal charity.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 15, 2019
