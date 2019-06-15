|
Catherine Elizabeth Haliwell
- - Catherine Elizabeth Haliwell, 60, passed away June 7th 2019 due to multiple medical complications. Born August 17th 1958 in Truckee, CA.
Cathy had a huge heart & always helping others. She was an avid animal lover, with cats being her favorite. Cathy was a loving daughter, beloved older sister & mother of two.
She is survived by her mother Virginia, Brother Richard, children Edward & Elizabeth.
She is now at peace with her father John & Grandparents.
Her family is holding a memorial service at a private address.
In lieu of flowers please donate to you're favorite animal charity.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 15, 2019