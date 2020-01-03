|
Catherine Ghilieri Ewers
Reno - "Truckee River Noni", as Grandson Ryan called her when he was a littleguy, passed away on December 28, 2019 at her home with loved ones by her side.
She was born at home to Angelina Basso and Silvio Ghilieri on 9/11/28 just twoblocks from where she and her Reno High School sweetheart, Bob, lived all of their married lives. She grew up in a big, fun, happy Italian family with lots of aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends were of utmost importance to her.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bob, son Rob, sister Ruth McNeilly, granddaughter, Sarah Katie and niece, Brenda McNeilly. She is survived by daughters, Michelle Schmitt (Lyle), Lisa Ewers, grandson, Ryan Dow (Susy), granddaughters, Emily Dow, Bella and Fia Ewers, and great-granddaughters, Sofia Ramos and Samantha Dow, brother, John Ghilieri, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Mass will be held at St. Thomas Cathedral on January 10, 2020 at 10am. A viewing will take place at Walton's 875 W. 2nd Street on January 9 from 6-7pm.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. Vincent's Dining room in her memory.
If you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020