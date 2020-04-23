|
|
Catherine Grace "Mimi" Patrick
Catherine Grace "Mimi" Patrick passed away of natural causes on February 3, 2020.
Mimi was a maverick; an independent woman with a fierce intellect who enjoyed success in most everything she put her energy into. Beyond her artistic and career accomplishments, Mimi's life was centered on family and her rich friendships, from childhood friends to people she worked with, met in bars, to fellow artists. People treasured her strength, talent, intelligence, creativity, generosity, and fun-loving, playful nature. She had a quick wit and was famous for her unique comedic commentary and storytelling.
Mimi was a fourth generation Nevadan, born to Grace William (Billie) Patrick and Edward John Patrick in Reno on June 25, 1941. She attended Southside, Mt. Rose, and Billinghurst schools, and graduated from Reno High in the Class of 1959. She went on to pledge Pi Beta Phi at UNR and graduated with honors in 1963. In her younger years she was a skilled pianist, skier, and waterskier, did graduate studies in French, and camped and fished all over Nevada. In the early 70s, Mimi returned to UNR to take art classes and launched her career as an artist working in clay, first making utilitarian pieces and later sculptural work in both clay and found objects.
She was married to William Lohse from 1963 to 1977, and they lived in San Francisco and Germany before settling in Reno to raise their two children. While married, she practiced ceramics full time through her studio, Comstock Earth & Fire Co. To support herself and her children post divorce, she began working at Nevada Bell as a customer service representative. She taught herself to code and worked her way up to the executive level. One of her signature projects was implementing the 911 system (Abbreviated Dialing Code service) in Reno.
Also during that time, Mimi remodeled her home herself, practiced art part-time, and began building an impressive collection of artwork by friends and local art scene dignitaries. She returned to ceramics full time upon retirement and moved to the Comstock, where her mother was born. She opened Argenta Earth and Fire Co. in Gold Hill, and made art there for 20 years. She also served as Executive Director and President of the Board of Trustees at St. Mary's Art Center and as a Board Member of the Fourth Ward School Museum, both in Virginia City. She participated in Wild Women art shows and was featured in Mary-Lee Fulkerson's book Women Artists of the Great Basin. She mentored younger artists and was recently teaching at The Wedge Ceramics Studio.
She is survived by her children, Kristen G. Lohse of Seattle (Britten Clark) and Stephen G. Lohse of Los Angeles, nieces Dena Schmidt and Jessica Gastanaga of Reno, grand-niece Nikki Avera and grand-nephew Gage Avera, both of Reno, and treasured grandchildren Olivia and Curran Clark of Seattle. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Nancy Patrick of Minden and Natalie Steinke of Eau Claire, WI, and her nephew Martin Gastanaga of Reno.
A celebration of life/wake will be held when conditions allow. Donations can be made in Mimi's name to the Center for Adaptive Riding at
www.adaptiveriding.org
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020