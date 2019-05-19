Dr. Catherine J. Neighbors



Reno - Dr. Catherine J. Neighbors (Cathy Paque) died comfortably in her home in Reno, NV, on April 26, 2019, due to complications of a neurodegenerative disease. Catherine was born in Green Bay, WI, 3/6/1964. She graduated from Southwest High School (1982) and Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (1984). In 1984 Catherine moved to the mountains and Pacific Coast of the San Francisco Bay Area. With the help of her dear late friend, Kendal Lee O'Cana (Brice) (d. 1985), Catherine settled in the So. Bay. Catherine graduated from San Jose State University (B.A. Psychology 1993), University of Nevada, Reno (M.A. Psychology 1997; Ph.D. Clinical Psychology 2000). She created her sole private practice in Reno, NV [www.catherineneighbors.com]. Catherine also loved to backpack in the CA wilderness (with many stories of harrowing bear encounters!), kayak on Lake Tahoe, travel and swim the great oceans.



Catherine was preceded in death by her brothers, Russell (d. 1960) and Kenneth (d. 1989), grandparents Cletus (d. 1992) and Marian (d. 1993) VanderLeest, and grandfather Victor Paque, Jr., (d. 2002).



She is survived by grandmother Aili Paque, parents Ronald V. and Rosalie Paque, sisters Susan (Jim) and Cheryl (Tom), nephews Jacob, Eric, and Evan, and niece Lauren, plus uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends too numerous to mention. Catherine loved you all dearly and will continue to hold you close to her heart.



Memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church on Saturday, June 1st, at 11am.