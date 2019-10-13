|
|
Cecilia Patrice Parr-Norton
Reno - On Monday, August 6, 2019, Cecilia Patrice Parr-Norton was called home to heaven. Born on July 17, 1930, Cecilia was 89 years old.
Cecilia was preceded in death by her three children, Dana, William, and Terry.
Cecilia received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from UNR in 1967. She went on to complete cardiac nurse training at Vanderbilt University in 1969 and a Master of Science in Nursing from Loyola University in 1974. After school, Cecilia became employed by Saint Mary's Hospital in Reno and went on to head the cardiac intensive care unit. Her failing orthopedic health led her to early retirement, when Cecilia and the love of her life and husband, Kenneth, raised and showed Yorkshire Terrier dogs together. Following Kenneth's death the Yorkies became Cecilia's family and she had several Yorkies in her home right up to the time of her death. As her orthopedic health declined, her friend, Katrina Anderson, became her constant companion and care provider. At the same time, Cecilia remained as independent as possible, showing her friends how truly strong she was. Cecilia suffered greatly at the loss of her daughter Terry, and created the Captain Terry Cryder Brannon Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund at UNR following her death. Cecilia will always be remembered as a strong, independent woman who was surrounded by her loving Yorkies.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Oct. 13, 2019