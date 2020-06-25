Charles B McNally



Charles B McNally, 62, passed away peacefully in Las Vegas on June 10, 2020, after having courageously battled cancer for 12 years. Chuck was born in Reno and grew up in Sparks where he was a member of the 1st graduating class of Reed High School in 1976. After high school Chuck went to work for Harrahs Club in the show room as a sound and lighting tech. In 1989 Chuck relocated to Las Vegas where he worked as Sound and Video Manager for the Mirage, Bellagio, and MGM.



Chuck had an adventurous spirit and loved outdoor activities such as skiing, windsurfing, diving, camping, and motorcycling. Chuck also enjoyed Nascar and off road racing. He often traveled to Mexico with Baldwin Motor Sports team to film their races. Chuck was an avid hockey fan and shared his passion for the Las Vegas Golden Knights with his beloved wife Rhonda. Chuck was a storyteller. He was quick to laugh and never hesitated to share his dry sense of humor or opinion with everyone. Chuck made friends easily and will be greatly missed by many.



Chuck loved spending time with family and friends and was a fierce protector of those he loved. Chuck's parents Thomas C. McNally and Claire Poncia Trout preceded him in death. Chuck leaves behind his wife Rhonda, stepdaughters Sarah Johns and Sadie Salerno; grandchildren Tristan and Asharya Johns all of Las Vegas; sisters Vicki Barker (Andy Humphriss), Lauri Tornell (Mitch), Susan Burkett (Will); nieces Tiffinay Barker Conatser (Rob), Misty Barker-Cryer (Joel), Krysti Gabriel Smith (Jason) and great nieces and nephew Lauren and Nico Pagni, Morgan Cryer, and Lilyclaire Smith all of Reno/Sparks.









